Tuesday Trivia: When Vicky Kaushal revealed getting drunk for movie scenes & 'enjoying' them too

Vicky Kaushal is one of the best actors at present. In every film that he acts, Vicky has proved his versatility and the paved way straight into the hearts of his fans. The actor has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif and currently is having a gala time in his life. Today on Tuesday Trivia, we bring to you an excerpt from an old interview of Vicky with Film Companion where he opened up about his drunk scenes in movies.

In the interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked how much does he have to drink to be functionally drunk since he is acting as well? To this the URI: The Surgical Strike actor laughingly replied that he is a Punjabi so it is ok. Further, he added that it changes from region to region. “For Manmarziyan, it was more desi. When we were shooting in Russia for Sardar Udham, it was more single malt, but it really does help me. Strangely, I’m extremely aware during those scenes and I really enjoy them too. But otherwise, yes, the approach changes from character to character and the world that I have to get in,” added the actor.

On the other hand, Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project opposite Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

