Tuesday Trivia: When Aamir Khan said he'd like to see anyone play Lagaan's Bhuvan better than him

Also known as Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, Aamir Khan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town. The actor needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. From Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Ghajini, Dhoom 3 to Dangal and PK, the actor has proved his acting prowess time and again. Lagaan is one of the best pieces of his career and to note, the movie was also nominated in the Oscars.

Speaking of which, once Aamir Khan, in an interview with Filmfare, had said that he would like to see if anyone could play his character Bhuvan from the film Lagaan better than him. On being asked about the movie’s remake, Aamir said, “Why not? Ashutosh and I have already done it, and it will be boring for us to do it again. But if another filmmaker wants to make Lagaan, we will be happy to give them the rights. They will have their own ‘nazariya’ to make it. I don’t believe in being possessive about my film. I’d like to see who can play Bhuvan better than me.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will hit theatres on August 11, this year. The movie was earlier slated to release on April 14 but got pushed as it could not be completed.

Earlier, Aamir Khan made headlines as he danced with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR during their upcoming film RRR's promotion in Delhi.

