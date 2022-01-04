Tuesday Trivia: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shelled out advice for women to make it big in a man's world

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is surely one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of her time. She is not active more in Bollywood these days but her work has always spoken for her. It will not be wrong to say that she is a rare combination of beauty and brain. But the actress has always put forward the concept of a strong woman and how they can make it big in a man’s world. In a conversation with Filmfare, she spoke in length.

Aishwarya was quoted saying, “Don’t look at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. One should remember to be honest with themselves. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. Enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey and live in the present. Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by.” She also mentioned that the time is changing and we have to match up with it.

Well, the actress will be next seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. The film will mark her comeback in the movies after 4 long years. She was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

To note, the actress recently made to headlines after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers Leak Case. She had appeared also at the agency office for questioning and to record her statement in the matter.

