Tuesday Trivia: When Alia Bhatt called beau Ranbir Kapoor her ‘biggest critic’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the sweetest couples in Bollywood. They are dating for quite a few years and are open about it. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Alia has always mentioned Ranbir in her several interviews. In one of her recent interviews, Alia has called her main man one of her ‘biggest critics’.

During an interview with India Today, the Raazi actress said, “The people who I believe can be most honest with me, their opinion matters most to me. I know there are a handful of people who will never have to sugarcoat things for me. Like Ranbir (Kapoor), Ayan (Mukerji), Karan (Johar), Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir. He will never sugarcoat. He will always say things to me straight up. Even my sister Shaheen. There are a few people I trust, my friends. I trust their opinion not because I don’t think what they say will be the way, but I know they won’t be dishonest with me. That is what I value the most.”

On the personal front, Alia is all set to marry Ranbir Kapoor this month. The couple has been waiting for quite some time to tie the knot and looks like the date is inching closer. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that they will be getting married at Ranbir's family home in Mumbai's suburbs Chembur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

