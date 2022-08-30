Tuesday Trivia: When Alia Bhatt claimed to be 'scared' about working with father Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt, in an exclusive throwback interview with Hindustan Times, while talking about working with father Mahesh Bhatt, said that she is a little scared to start Sadak 2's journey despite being in touch with her father on a daily basis. She also said how he bounced off the music to her to get her opinion on it and how he is so involved and passionate that it scares her. She said she doesn't know what will happen out of it and also revealed how her father thinks she has a wall put up in front of him and that he wants to tear it off. The Shaandaar actress also said how she told him that she is saving her talent for when he will direct her.

Alia impressed everyone with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as a rare hit of 2022 for Bollywood while Darlings garnered the highest number of viewers for a Bollywood film on the OTT platform it released in. The promos of her much-awaited film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, have been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in the Hollywood biggie mentioned above, Heart Of Stone, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her film with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been postponed as of now.

