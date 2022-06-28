Tuesday Trivia: When Alia Bhatt CONFESSED she would get married because of kids

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. On June 27, they surprised everyone after Alia broke the good news and announced her pregnancy. Since then, social media is flooded with good wishes. On this happy occasion, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress where she spoke about having kids and also talked about marriage.

While talking to the Indian Express, Alia said that she always believed that she would get married because of kids. So when she feels she is ready to have her children, she will get married. The actress said, "Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that. Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I’m in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I’ve always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,’ I will get married."

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

On the work front, the parents-to-be have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

