Tuesday Trivia: When Alia Bhatt revealed how she mourned the failure of Shaandaar at the box office

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt has been among the few actors in Bollywood who has mostly tasted success, with majority of her films succeeding commercially. In a throwback interview, Alia revealed how she mourned the failure of her film Shaandaar, given that all her films before that succeeded. Alia said, "Touch wood, 90 per cent of my films fared well at the box office. But there has been one failure, and because of that failure, I am more calm. For some strange reason Shaandaar didn't work at the box office. I was heartbroken. I could not believe it," She further revealed the only person she turned to during this period. "I turned to my father. He was the only person I was speaking to and then I went on a holiday solo to mourn the loss," she added. "I felt terrible, but after that I felt ho gaya. The bandage has been ripped. I have faced my first failure, and I will be ready for whatever comes. Getting up after the failure is very different. My father sent me this poster with Frank Sinatra's quote 'The best revenge is massive success,' Alia asserted.

Alia impressed everyone with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as a rare hit of 2022 for Bollywood while Darlings garnered the highest number of viewers for a Bollywood film on the OTT platform it released in. The promos of her much-awaited film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, have been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in the Hollywood biggie mentioned above, Heart Of Stone, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her film with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been postponed as of now.

