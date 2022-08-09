Tuesday Trivia: When Ananya Panday said she wants a 'lover' like Shah Rukh Khan: While I was…

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. Earlier, during Gehraiyaan's promotional spree, Ananya opened up on various topics in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about her idea of a perfect relationship Ananya Panday quipped, “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s (actor) films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realised that love is a lot about communication and friendship.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya's professional career, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. Next, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a digital age story of three friends. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar.

