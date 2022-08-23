Tuesday Trivia: When Anushka Sharma revealed that hubby Virat Kohli loves when she wears his clothes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They gave welcomed little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and nurture her little daughter.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, Anushka revealed that she likes to wear Virat’s clothes and the reason she gave is adorable. She said, “I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly t-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes” the Sultan actress said. The couple will be celebrating 5 years of togetherness this December. The duo exchanged beautiful messages on Instagram. Virat wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.” Anushka wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.” The love with the two share is very palpable and one would only hope that they share many more happy moments with one another.

The new mother in B-town is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere, digitally. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently. We await the confirmation of her projects after Chakda ‘Xpress.

Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy the taste of Mumbai in London; Chef calls them 'pride of India'