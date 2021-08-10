Tuesday Trivia: When Farhan Akhtar revealed Dil Chahta Hai's OG choices were Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan.

Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai clocks 20 years today and it goes without saying that the film is a huge part of pop culture even today. Today for Tuesday Trivia, we decided to revisit one such story surrounding Dil Chahta Hai that will surprise you. The film that made road trip seem super cool in India featured Aamir Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. But did you know, Farhan's initial choices were actually , Abhishek Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.

Yes, you heard that right. In 2015, Farhan had revealed his first choices and said, "From my three choices, I got to do the film with Akshaye and I actually wanted him to play the role of Akash." He revealed that he had envisioned Akshaye Khanna as Akash and as Siddharth. However, it was the opposite as Aamir played the goofy Akash and Akshaye played the character of Siddharth.

Farhan revealed, "Aamir had said at the time that I'm doing a few serious roles, so I want to do something light-hearted. He said that he really liked the script but wanted to play Aakash."

While Aamir wanted to play Aakash, Farhan Akhtar said that Akshaye Khanna was not rigid with playing any particular character. "Akshaye told me that he loves the script and just wants to do the film. He did not care what role, whether it was Akash, Sameer or Sid, he just wanted to do it. So, majorly this is how the cast came together and in the end we spoke to Saif Ali Khan."

Well, we definitely cannot imagine this cult classic without Aamir, Akshaye and Saif.

