Tuesday Trivia: When Irrfan refused to work with Kangana Ranaut & here's why actress took it as a compliment.

Kangana Ranaut had once revealed that she and Irrfan were approached for a film. However, it did not see the light of the day and for a rather poignant reason. Read on to know more.

The late Irrfan left behind a cinematic legacy like no other when he bid us goodbye last year. Today, for Tuesday Trivia, we decided to look back on an episode of Irrfan and . Speaking to Indian Express, Kangana had once revealed that she and Irrfan were approached for a film. However, it did not see the light of the day and for a rather poignant reason.

Recalling her conversation with Irrfan, Kangana said, "I told him we must start that film. He is like – 'Yeah but ek mayaan me do talware kaise rahengi'." Citing an old Hindi proverb, looks like Irrfan politely declined Kangana's suggestion and the actress took it as a compliment.

She added, "I thought that was a compliment. I would love to have someone like Irrfan sir work with me. Someone who will give a tough competition. For me, it is a big deal that he thinks that I am a competition for him. It is such a compliment. I am floored and flattered by it."

Kangana has often spoken how she does not intend on working with the Khans and wants to take on projects herself. When asked if male actors are not too keen to share screen space with her, Kangana said, "Actors do say that to me. They say it on my face that we are scared of working with you. People think that if I say yes to a film, my role will be written more nicely."

Would you have loved to see Irrfan and Kangana Ranaut on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Indian Express

