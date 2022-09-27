Tuesday Trivia: When Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were clicked in a frame from modeling days
Did you know that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were clicked together in a frame from their modelling days before making it big in Bollywood? Read here.
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the two most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. They both are recipients of various accolades for showing their highly refined and polished acting skills on screen. Not only this, they both have played many challenging roles in several films with ease. With a fan base of over 67 million followers, the charming divas of Bollywood have surely made a mark in the industry.
However, did you know that a photo has emerged on social media wherein the Om Shanti Om actress and Tiger Zinda Hai actress were clicked together in a frame from their modeling days?
Fashion choreographer and model Marc J Robinson’s Instagram post gives us a confirmation of the same. The post features the two actors from the time when they started their careers as models. Also, actor-singer Sophie Choudry can be seen in the frame.
In the picture that was clicked at a clothing brand’s fashion show, Deepika can be standing at one corner in a tube top and flared denim. In front of her, Katrina can be seen in a brown sweatshirt and trousers. Sharing the photo on the photo-sharing app, Robinson wrote, “Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral.” Commenting on the photo, Sophie wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.”
For the unversed, Deepika Padukone started her career as a model at the age of 18 and then worked hard before making her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om. In an earlier interview with BBC, she spoke about this viral social media photo and said, “I’d done a really tiny campaign which went up on on the hoardings. And one of the leading people of the agency noticed me on that and he signed me on for one of the bigger brands later on. That’s how my modelling career started going. I was about 18 then.”
Katrina, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Boom. As per an article in the Indian Express, before appearing on the silver screen, she often walked the ramp at the London Fashion Week.
Work Fronts of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
As of date, both these Bollywood divas have a couple of films lined up to work on ahead. Kaif will star in the comedy horror Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, slated for release in November 2022. After this, she will be seen in Tiger 3, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. After the completion of these projects, she has also committed to starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Padukone will next reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathan. After this, she will star opposite Prabhas in a science fiction film by filmmaker Nag Ashwin, and star and produce a remake of the American comedy film The Intern. She will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.
