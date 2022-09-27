Tuesday Trivia: When Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were clicked in a frame from modeling days

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the two most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. They both are recipients of various accolades for showing their highly refined and polished acting skills on screen. Not only this, they both have played many challenging roles in several films with ease. With a fan base of over 67 million followers, the charming divas of Bollywood have surely made a mark in the industry. However, did you know that a photo has emerged on social media wherein the Om Shanti Om actress and Tiger Zinda Hai actress were clicked together in a frame from their modeling days?

Fashion choreographer and model Marc J Robinson’s Instagram post gives us a confirmation of the same. The post features the two actors from the time when they started their careers as models. Also, actor-singer Sophie Choudry can be seen in the frame. In the picture that was clicked at a clothing brand’s fashion show, Deepika can be standing at one corner in a tube top and flared denim. In front of her, Katrina can be seen in a brown sweatshirt and trousers. Sharing the photo on the photo-sharing app, Robinson wrote, “Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral.” Commenting on the photo, Sophie wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.”