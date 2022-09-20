Tuesday Trivia: When Ranveer Singh met DU students on campus without revealing his identity

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for performing versatile roles in films. Be it his calm and composed character in Lootera or his royal and courageous character in Bajirao Mastani, he has mastered the art of perfection. He, as an actor, makes sure to work on minuscule details thereby adding to the quality of the film. However, not many know about the journey of the actor. In his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, in order to absorb the character of his film, Ranveer Singh visited Delhi University and met students on campus without revealing his identity.

In an interview of Yash Raj Films that was aired on December 8, 2010, both Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, who essayed the roles of Bittoo Sharma and Shruti Kakkar in the film, spoke candidly about working with the makers of the film.

The lead actor of Band Baaja Baaraat narrated how he worked on the film in order to absorb its world. He said, “Transformation of Bittoo Sharma as a Delhi boy was actually one of the most fun parts of the process. When Maneesh (director Maneesh Sharma) was going to Delhi to scout locations in Delhi, he actually fought to take me along with him. Knowing very well that I’m actually a Bombay boy, and if I caught onto the Delhi lingo, it was only because I was imitating what I had seen and heard.”

“I hadn’t really absorbed the world of the film and where this film is set. So, he fought to take me over the recce and set me loose over there in Delhi University. He (Maneesh Sharma) said go and transform into a Delhi ka munda or else don’t come back,” said Ranveer Singh in the interview.