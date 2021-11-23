Tuesday Trivia: When Sabyasachi asked Deepika Padukone to come in burqa for her wedding dress trials

It is every bride’s dream to look their best on their d-day. Even our Bollywood actresses have the same dream and wish to look stunning on their wedding day. Be it, Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra, every actress left their fans speechless with pictures of them dressed as a bride. But one of the main challenges that the celebrities face is to hide the news of their wedding till they officially announce it. Well, something exactly like this happened even with Deepika Padukone when she was all set to tie the knot with Ranveer Singh. The actress’ bridal lehenga was designed by Sabyasachi and in the quest to keep it all a secret, the designer had called the Om Shanti Om actress in a burqa for her dress trials.

Yes! You heard it right. Deepika Padukone had dressed in a burqa when she went for her bridal lehenga trial. Narrating this story to Filmfare Sabyasachi had once said, “When Deepika called, and it's not because of her, the first thing that flashed into my head was Nightmare on Elm Street part 5. I was like 'oh my god' because you see I did Anushka's wedding before that...We do a lot of celebrity weddings but in India when you are doing the wedding of a movie star you're very worried the secrets will go out and I was like when we were doing Anushka's wedding there was a month we had but with Deepika's, there was six and everybody was speculating. I mean she and Ranveer must have gotten married 50 times in the press before she was actually married.”

Well, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in a dreamy destination in Italy with their family, loved ones and close friends. Gorgeous pictures of the couple from their big day do rounds on social media even today. We have to admit that Deepika indeed looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

