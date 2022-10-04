Tuesday Trivia: When Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared near-death experience during Kedarnath visit

Recently, both Sara and Janhvi graced the couch of Koffee With Karan. While they two spilled a number of secrets running in the Bollywood film industry, they both also shared about the challenges they faced during the ‘Kedarnath’ visit.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are surely amongst the most popular star kids in the Bollywood film industry. They both have known each other since childhood and have a special place for each other in their hearts. These popular star kids, who are working day and night to make it big in the Bollywood film industry recently shared their experiences on Kedarnath’s visit. Do you recall? Let us read on for more insights.

On the Koffee couch, they both highlighted how they got stuck while climbing a cliff and were on the verge of falling off. To add to the problems, the actors were feeling frozen as the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius at the location.

Speaking on the chat show, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara said, “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi Kapoor was like ‘Let us just climb this’.”

Sara admitted that at times she was let down by friends for spoiling the buzz or the mood of fun trips and so she agreed to give in to Janhvi’s idea. Admitting her fear of heights, Sara said that she was sure in her mind that they would fall off owing to shaky rocks.

After minutes of climbing up the cliff, both Sara and Janhvi felt uncomfortable and felt that they were at risk of losing their lives. Soon, Sara’s driver found them and got themselves rescued with the help of special forces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's as-yet untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in the film titled Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with actor Rajkummar Rao.

