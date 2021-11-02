Tuesday Trivia: When Shah Rukh Khan stood at a booking window & sold tickets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. The wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all corners. The actor has turned 56 years old but his stardom has only increased. Fans, this year too, gathered outside his residence Mannat to have a glimpse of him. They were seen hooting and even dropping flowers outside his house to wish him. Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of his fans for a long time. The actor was last seen in the film Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma.

However, on Tuesday Trivia we will tell one of his interesting facts which might interest you. Do you know the actor sold tickets at the booking window of a Mumbai theatre on the opening day of his 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa? Yes, you are reading right. And to add more, he was paid also. The actor received Rs 25,000. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a 1994 romantic drama directed by Kundan Shah. It also starred Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori, and Naseeruddin Shah. The actor also won the Critics Award for Best Actor.

Well, the film was remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam (1999). However, the actor has done a total of 26 cameos till now. From Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007) to Bhoothnath (2008 and 2013), he has been part of many films.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Pathan which has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, currently, the shooting was halted due to the recent incidents related to his son Aryan Khan.