Tuesday Trivia: When Tiger Shroff REVEALED why he changed his name from Jai Hemant Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. But, do you know the actor had changed his name before coming to Bollywood? Yes, you read it right. The actor’s birth name is Jai Hemant Shroff and he changed it to Tiger.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Baaghi actor revealed the reason behind the change and said that it happened because people used to compare him with a tiger due to his biting habits. He said, “I used to bite as a kid ... like bite everyone around…I bit my teacher in school, and even got punished for that.”

Speaking about Tiger’s upcoming movie Heropanti 2, it is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on April 29. The movie also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Heropanti 2 will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

In addition to this, according to the latest report in Mid-Day, the actor has planned to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the week. The actor reportedly has a custom of visiting holy places before his films hit the screen. "Heropanti 2 is special to Tiger for more than one reason. It reunites him with his frequent collaborator, director Ahmed Khan. More importantly, it is the spiritual sequel to his 2014 debut film. Grateful for the journey he has had in Bollywood since Heropanti, Tiger is hopeful that the upcoming actioner — like its predecessor — will spin box-office magic," a source revealed to the portal.

