Tuesday Trivia: When Varun Dhawan revealed the colour of Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga

Given this developing situation, did you know that Kiara Advani has already started wondering what the colour of her wedding lehenga will be? And guess who knows it? It is not Sidharth Malhotra. It is her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan .

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ’s dating rumours are growing stronger day by day. The lovely couple are often spotted hanging out together on a number of occasions. Recently, to add to the interest of the rumour mongers, popular filmmaker Karan Johar said that he and Shahid Kapoor will perform on the song ‘Dola re Dola’ at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured wedding, if it ever happens. Clearly, no matter how much they deny their relationship in the public domain, the warmth and affection Sidharth and Kiara share for each other is clearly visible.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were recently seen promoting their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film starred Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in key roles as well.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla in June this year, Kiara and Varun were asked ‘If Kiara would pick a wedding lehenga, which colour would that be?’

Both of them, within a fraction of a second, replied, ‘Pink’. While Kiara wrote Pink on her whiteboard, Varun wrote 'Pink and sparkly'. Varun went ahead and said to Kiara, ‘I know you like pink. You did 2 songs in Pink’.

Notably, in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara did two songs in pink outfits. In the song titled The Punjaabban Song, Kiara wore a pink saree. Similarly, in the song Duppata, Kiara wore a pink coloured dress that made her fans go gaga over it.

Well, if fashionista Kiara Advani has started dreaming about the colour of her wedding lehenga, then who knows when the wedding bells ring!

Kiara Advani's Work Front

Work-wise, Kiara Advani will next star in the romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. Along with this, she is also expected to be seen in an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Adding up, Advani will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Surely, the beauty queen has a bunch of movies to look forward to.

Sidharth Malhotra's Work Front

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen next on screen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the movie Thank God. After this, he will be seen in Yodha which is being produced by Dharma Productions. Further, Malhotra will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty. Surely, this young man has a bunch of projects to work on as well.

