Tuesday Trivia: When Virat Kohli revealed biggest off field moment & it wasn't with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals. Be it their pictures on social media or their chemistry, everything is just perfect about them. The couple who embraced parenthood is on cloud 9 after the arrival of their baby girl Vamika. The story of how these two fell in love with each other has been spoken of a lot of times and we bet fans love listening to it. But do you have any idea that before falling head over heels in love with the PK actress, the cricketer was a fanboy of Katrina Kaif? Well, this throwback interview of him revealing his biggest off-field moment including Kat is proof of it.

In an old interview with VJ Bani, the cricketer who looked quite young was asked to reveal his biggest off-field moment. With a spark in his eyes, Virat Kohli replied, “Katrina Kaif just spoke to me for like 2 minutes so biggest moment off-screen.” Virat concluded his answer with a huge smile and you can see him blush. Well, on this reply, Bani asked him “really, sachi?” Virat with a shocked expression replied, “haa, main jhooth kyu bolunga yaar?” (Why would I lie?)

Take a look:

Virat Kohli recently shared a picture of him with Anushka Sharma sitting and chilling in front of a lake, surrounded by a beautiful view. In the picture, the couple can be seen facing their back towards the camera. It was not the picture but the caption that stole our hearts. The cricketer wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere.”

