Tuesdays and Fridays: Sanjay Leela Bhansali pays tribute to Salman Khan & Sridevi through the film

Tuesdays and Fridays will be backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features Anmol Thakeria and Jhataleka Malhotra.

It what can be termed as the best gesture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will reportedly pay tribute to and in his upcoming movie. Tuesdays and Fridays also marks the debut of Anmol Thakeria and Jhataleka Malhotra. For the unversed, the former happens to be the son of yesteryear actress Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria. As for Jhatalaka, she was the first runner-up of Miss India in 2014. Both of them will be seen dressing up as Salman and Sridevi.

For instance, Anmol Thakeria will dress up like Maine Pyar Kiya’s Salman Khan. Moreover, Jhataleka will relive Sridevi’s avatar from the iconic film Lamhe. Both of them will dress up in this manner for a film. As per a report by TOI, both the debutants loved doing the particular song. It is said to be Bhansali’s idea. If media reports are to be believed, Zoa Morani will also play a significant role in the film. The film has been co-produced by T-Series.

It will be directed by Taranveer Singh. Most of the scenes have been shot in London and Mumbai. Unfortunately, Sridevi is not among us anymore to watch the special tribute for her. She passed away in February 2018. As for Salman Khan, he is currently in Film City and shooting for his upcoming movie Antim. His first look from the same has already been unveiled on social media by Aayush Sharma who also plays a pivotal part in it. He has also been shooting for Bigg Boss 14 in between all of this.

Credits :Times of India

