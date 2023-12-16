Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghoshal passes away at 77
Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, who was popularly known for the song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from Masoom, passed away on Friday due to multi-organ failure.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Iconic playback singer and composer Anup Ghoshal passed away on Friday, aged 77. He was most popularly known for the song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from the 1983 film Masoom, and his contributions to several of Satyajit Ray’s musicals.
Veteran singer Anoop Ghoshal passes away due to multi-organ failure
According to a report in PTI, Anup Ghoshal had been hospitalized for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments. He breathed his last on Friday, and died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm. He is survived by two daughters.
Anup Ghoshal left an indelible mark on the world of music. He had also ventured into politics by successfully contesting the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Anup Ghoshal’s demise
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Anup Ghoshal’s death. PTI quoted her saying in her condolence message, “I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”
Actress Paoli Dam also mourned his death and wrote, “May you find eternal harmony in the melodies of the universe! #anupghoshal #restinmusic #restinpeace.”
Anup Ghoshal was a prolific singer, and was known for his versatility in songs. He was born in 1945 to Amulya Chandra Ghoshal and Labanya Ghoshal. He had begun his musical training at the age of 4, and he sang for a children's programme, Shishu Mahal, from All India Radio, Kolkala for his first performance. His versatility was showcased in the songs of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and modern Bengali songs.
His popular Hindi songs include Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from Masoom, Husn Bhi Aap Hain, Ishq Bhi Aap Hain, and Tum Saath Ho Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye from Sheeshe Ka Ghar. As a playback singer, he had been associated with Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Goopy Bagha Phirey Elo, Phuleswari, Nimantran, among others.
Not just Hindi and Bengali, he had also sung songs in other Indian languages such as Assamese and Bhojpuri.
