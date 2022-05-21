Tum Bin actor Himanshu Malik reveals he was asked to have an affair to stay in the news

Actor Himanshu Malik gained immense appreciation after his performance in the 2001 release Tum Bin. He played one of the three male lead characters in Anubhav Sinha's romantic film. In a recent interview, the actor shared a shocking incident where he was asked to have an affair with someone in order to stay in the news. Himanshu said that it was for the first time he realised the ways that the film industry function.

"I got a glimpse of how the industry is soon after Tum Bin and it disturbed me a lot. That was a time when magazines used to be huge. So I got a call from one huge magazine publication, asking me to have an affair. 'If you have an affair with an upcoming actress, it makes for a good story', I was told," Himanshu told Navbharat Times in an interview.

He added that he was shocked to realise such a thing can also happen. “I was told 'Yes, no one becomes a star without the publicity. We will talk to one or two candidates, they will be as famous as you are. We will even get you a room in Goa. You just go there and we will expose,” he further informed.

Himanshu Malik turned director

The actor’s career graph is on a rise. He recently turned director with Chitrakoot. The movie was released on May 20th. The feature film also stars Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas, and Shruti Bapna in key roles. Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Himanshu talked about his film and said it revolved around a relationship drama and was shot in Goa, Mumbai and Pune.

