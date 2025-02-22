Tumbadd on OTT: Where to watch Sohum Shah’s spine-chilling period folk horror film online post its theatrical re-release

Bollywood actor Sohum Shah worked in several movies before he featured in the period folk horror film, Tumbbad. The 2018 movie didn’t succeed in making a huge impact at the box office when it was originally released. However, after it was brought to the cinemas again, the entertainer broke several records. If you’re thinking of watching the horror film online, then here’s where you can stream it on OTT. Read on!

Where to watch Tumbbad on OTT

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad was theatrically released on October 12, 2018. Amid the roaring success of the film’s re-release in cinemas, cinephiles can enjoy the movie on Prime Video.

Plot of Tumbbad

The period folk horror film revolves around the protagonist Vinayak Rao (played by Sohum Shah) who goes on a quest to find the hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Cast and Crew of Tumbbad

Apart from Shah, the movie stars Mohammad Samad as Pandurang (Vinayak's son). He is joined by actors like Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Deepak Damle, Harsh K, Rudra Soni, and Madhav Hari Joshi. While Shah played the lead actor, he also co-produced the film with Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Sha,h and Amita Shah.

Update on Tumbbad 2

The film became so popular among cinephiles that on September 14, 2025, Shah took to his Instagram and shared an official announcement video of Tumbbad 2. In the short clip, his character Vinayak Rao’s son Pandurang Rao is seen crying.

Advertisement

A voiceover in the background says, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh phir laut ke aayega… yeh darwaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (The wheel of time is round, what has passed will return again…this door will also open once again).”

The video ends with the words, “Pralay, Pralay aayega (Catastrophe will come).” The caption said, #TUMBBAD2. Pralay Aayega.”

Tumbbad 2 announcement video

Tumbbad was re-released in cinemas and performed phenomenally at the box office. According to Pinkvilla, the movie minted Rs 27 crore in 18 days of re-release.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!