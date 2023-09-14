Tumse Na Ho Payega Trailer OUT: Ishwak Singh ends mundane job life, plans startup in this light-hearted comedy

Ishwak Singh received heaps of praise for his performance in shows like Paatal Lok, Made In Heaven and Rocket Boys. The actor will be next seen in the light-hearted comedy-drama film Tumse Na Ho Payega, which also stars Gaurav Pandey and Mahima Makwana in lead roles. It will be dropping on the streaming platform soon.

Tumse Na Ho Payega trailer out

The much-awaited official trailer of Tumse Na Ho Payega dropped recently on the internet. The two-minute and 28-second trailer features several funny as well as dramatic moments from the film. It follows the story of a bunch of guys who are stuck in a boring and mundane job. After much consideration, they decide to quit and plan to start their own business. However, things take a turn as they are faced with many challenges.

Check out the trailer:

About Tumse Na Ho Payega

Tumse Na Ho Payega is directed by Abhishek Sinha and produced by Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra while the story was penned by Tiwari, Mehrotra, and Varun Agarwal. It stars Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Jotwani and Meghna Malik. Tumse Na Ho Payega will be released on September 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ishwak was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2 where he played the role of Raghav Sinha. He also appeared in the horror film Adhura, co-starring Rasika Duggal and Rahul Dev. In his press release statement, the film's co-writer and co-producer Nitesh Tiwari opened up about it. He said that the idea behind this film is to tell the story of all the middle-class households in this country. It explores the everyday grind of corporate jobs while having dreams of doing something different. Director Abhishek Sinha said, "Sometimes that could mean defying the rules set by society, ignoring those who don’t believe in you and listening to that inner voice that says, “Go for it!”, to chase that dream with all you’ve got. It’s what fueled our own pursuit in telling this story albeit with a little humor. We can’t wait for you to experience this film which at some point will relate with your own personal growth journey."

