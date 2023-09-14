‘Tune unko uncle…’: Jawan's Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalls friends’ reaction to her scene with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's most recent movie, Jawan, is enjoying tremendous success at the box office. The movie stars Nayanthara as the lead actress and Vijay Sethupathi as the primary antagonist, and it has garnered a strong fan following both in India and overseas. Directed by Atlee, the film also features a talented ensemble cast, including actresses Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi, who play a strong and powerful girl gang led by Shah Rukh.

Sanjeeta, who played a hacker, had an amusing scene with Shah Rukh's character, Vikram Rathore, in which she confidently tells him that she won't be needing his help. She recently opened up about shooting the sequence with SRK and also shared her friends' reactions to her addressing King Khan as 'uncle' on screen.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya recalls shooting with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya shared her experience of shooting a scene with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan. She mentioned feeling a bit intimidated working alongside him, but Shah Rukh encouraged her to deliver her dialogue in a confident manner that suited her character.

Sanjeeta recalled, “My only challenge was that I was speaking with Shah Rukh sir, and in front of him, it can be a bit intimidating, even though he doesn't mean to make it intimidating. He made sure that all of us are super comfortable and welcomed. When I said it for the first time, I said it very innocently, like, 'Uncle, agar zaroorat padegi toh hum bata denge aapko but padni nahi chahiye (Uncle, if needed, we'll let you know, but it shouldn't be necessary).’ Then he’s like, 'You are Helana; you have to be super sassy, you've to be super overconfident almost, like so confident that it's almost overconfident because in the next scene, (you get into trouble), and I have to come and save you.' He told me 'be more sassy, have that overconfidence in you,' and then I did it. But it was really fun.”

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on her friends’ reaction to her calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’

Regarding her friends' reactions to her calling SRK 'uncle' on screen, Sanjeeta added, “Mere saare dost yahi bol rahe hain, ‘tune uncle kaise bola, tune unko uncle kaise bola?’ (All my friends are saying the same thing, 'How did you call him uncle? How did you refer to him as uncle?')”

Jawan also features special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film is currently running in theaters.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Deepika Padukone opens up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan; says 'We are each other's lucky...'