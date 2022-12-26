Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan held on charge of abetment and more developments in case, 6 points

Tunisha Sharma, one of the most popular actors in the Hindi Television industry, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was just 20 years old. Soon after this development, several high-profile celebrities extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. If reports are to be believed, the leading TV actor died by suicide. Have a look at the top developments in this case.

Death by suicide Popular Television actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. News Agency ANI confirmed the development. In a tweet, ANI attached a statement from Maharashtra Police which read, “TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.”

Tributes Soon after this news development was confirmed, several celebrities extended their heartfelt tributes to the actor. Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra wrote, “Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life went too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget..” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote on Twitter, “20 yr old #TunishaSharma committed suicide on the set of her serial. No sorrow in life is so big that one can’t overcome it. Thinking of her parents who have to live with the pain of losing a child for life. ओम शान्ति!” TV actor Karnvir Bohra, “My god! This is so sad and heartbreaking #TunishaSharma. Rest in peace.” Several other celebrities have dropped their grief-filled messages on this development.

Mumbai Police begin a probe, No suicide note recovered Pained by her daughter’s demise, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma registered a case to probe the matter. The Maharashtra Police are investigating the matter and no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. So far, the post-mortem report of the actor claims that the case is of alleged suicidal hanging. The Police probe is underway.

Sheezan Khan arrested On Sunday, Police arrested Tunisha’s co-star, Sheezan Khan, on charges of abetment of suicide. They both were related to the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Khan was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of the matter. In the FIR, Vanita, as reported by The Indian Express, alleged that Sharma was earlier in a relationship with Khan and was upset for the past 15 days over their breakup. “Khan was produced before a court in Vasai, which sent him to police custody for four days,” said a police officer, as reported by the English daily. An investigation is underway.

Ram Kadam and other politicians allege a Love Jihad angle Meanwhile, this news has grabbed the top headlines of major publications at the moment. This case has now taken a political turn. BJP MLA Ram Kadam has accused Sheezan Khan of Love Jihad. He has asked the concerned authorities to also probe whether there was a love jihad angle in the case. “The case will be thoroughly probed and all aspects will be considered, including whether it is a case of love jihad or anything. The accused will not be spared. Tunisha’s family will get justice 100%,” he said, as reported by Indian Express. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also talked about the same angle in the case.