Turkish star Burak Deniz shows off Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hand gesture, vibes on Salman Khan’s song: Watch

Burak Deniz is a Turkish actor who recently attended the 23rd edition of FICCI Frame in India. His fans left no stone unturned to shower the actor with love and it was in this event, that the extent of popularity he enjoys in India took everyone by surprise. He has often expressed his love for Bollywood and his admiration for actors like Amir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Burak Deniz has become a popular sensation.

Burak Deniz shows off Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose

Fans went crazy as soon as a video was uploaded where Burak Deniz is seen imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose; the iconic hand gesture. The video shows a host teaching him how to do the pose, and before he can complete it, Burak seems to get the reference and quickly shows off the pose. The audience can be heard cheering on.

Within seconds of uploading the video, netizens reacted to the video, with one writing, “He is a sweetheart,” while another wrote, “He took my breath away.” Burak was seen in super comfortable and casual attire as he chose a loose-fitted white shirt and grey trousers. Some fans also appreciated his dressing sense.

Take a look at the video here:

Burak Deniz vibing on ‘Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori’

Earlier, Burak Deniz took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video where the actor was seen listening to the Bollywood track Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori from the classic Andaz Apna Apna which starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Raveena Tandon. The video uploaded by the actor shows him traveling in a car where the song is playing on the speaker. He smiles and nods his head. Fans reacted to the videos and wrote, “he is vibing to bolly songs …too cute!”

Meanwhile, the Turkish actor also met Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur at the event. He also expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Raj Kumar Hirani.

