'Turned out to be...': Vijay Varma gives peek into intense prep for his role in Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan

Vijay Varma is one of the most interesting and talented actors in Bollywood. He was recently seen portraying the role of Inspector Karan Anand in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Both his role and the film met with mostly positive responses. Days after its release, the actor took to social media to share his training video for the role.

Vijay Varma shares training video from Jaane Jaan

Today, on October 3rd, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram profile to share a glimpse of the training that he underwent for his role in Jaane Jaan. The video contains glimpses of his undergoing various exercises and combat training with his trainer. Varma captioned it, "A lot went into creating Karan’s physicality. Grilling training sessions and working thru pain. Turned out to be the most satisfying experience. I had the best support from @prateekparma the action director.@rujuta.diwekar @jinals89 who helped me with nutrition and discipline. Ivan Fernandes my trainer And Arun my Physio."

Check out the video!

Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about working with Kareena Kapoor

In an interview with Film Companion, Varma spoke about his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor. He said, "She is a very switch on switch off kind of an actor. I would talk about food with her because that’s her favorite subject to talk about and Sujoy would be like ‘The shot is ready’ and then we’re immediately right there in the scene." The actor stated that Kareena has the ability to change a scene and light up a room with a 'small shift in her demeanor.'

Jaideep, on the other hand, said that he never saw her prepare on the set. "Everybody keeps talking about Geet and Poo but we can’t forget about Omkara. So, you can’t take away from the fact that she has that ease to be on set and have that disconnection also. You can’t see her preparing", he said.

Meanwhile, Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of the Suspect X.

