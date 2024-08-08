Tusshar Kapoor admits being written off maximum times and facing constant scrutiny despite coming from film family: ‘Was put to the test...’

Tusshar Kapoor, who recently made his OTT debut with Dus June Ki Raat, opened up on being written off numerous times despite coming from a film background. He revealed how people keep talking about the pros but not the cons of belonging from film family. In a recent interview, the actor discussed about his career and said, "I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to prove myself. I think I am one of the actors who have been written off maximum times." He added, "People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student."

In an interview with India Today, Tusshar Kapoor discussed the chance to prove his abilities and the media scrutiny he faced. He mentioned feeling fortunate to have multiple opportunities to showcase his talent despite being frequently dismissed by critics. His debut film, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, was successful, but skepticism remained. He added that subsequent failures further fueled doubts about his capabilities until Kya Cool Hai Hum established his reputation in comedy.

Tusshar Kapoor also talked about facing negativity from certain industry members. He expressed frustration over a segment of the industry that seems determined to undermine him. Despite this, he has moved past it and is ready to continue proving himself, finding motivation in the challenge. He revealed that he feels grateful for his audience, who support him regardless of his career ups and downs.

Tusshar Kapoor also shared how his son has become a source of joy and stress relief in his life. He highlighted the positive aspects of his life, including his commitment to fitness and Buddhism, which help him stay grounded. He believes in staying focused and positive, finding motivation in life's ups and downs. Expressing gratitude for his career and the opportunity to discuss his projects, he emphasized that these elements make his journey worthwhile.

Dus June Ki Raat, featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and directed by Tabrez Khan, premiered on JioCinemas on August 4, 2024. The series follows Bhagyesh, a man notorious for his misfortune, as he aspires to revive his father's theater. The show is packed with comedic escapades and vibrant personalities. The ensemble cast also includes Tushar Acharya, Shaan Groverr, Leena Sharma, among others.

