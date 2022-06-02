Tusshar Kapoor celebrates his son Laksshya Kapoor’s 6th birthday, Taimur Ali Khan enters as special guest

Bollywood actor, Tusshar Kapoor is celebrating his beloved son, Laksshya’s birthday today. Defying the societal norms, the ‘Golmaal actor’ opted for surrogacy to welcome his baby boy into the world on June 1, 2016. Laksshya Kapoor has turned 6 today. Meanwhile, Tusshar, his family, and a few friends were spotted at a hotel in the city for Laksshya’s birthday celebrations and Pinkvilla has accessed all the pictures for you. In the pictures, we can see Tusshar with his son arriving at the party venue.

Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Jeetendra, mother Shobha Kapoor, and sister Ekta Kapoor are also seen arriving at the birthday party. While, the guestlist included Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who is seen arriving at the party in style. Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee was also spotted at the party venue.

Have a look at the pictures:

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Earlier, in an interview with news agency IANS, Tusshar Kapoor said, "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them." Today, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Shilpa Shetty, have children through surrogacy. But it wasn’t as popular six years ago, especially among unmarried men, to take this route to become fathers.

However, the actor also wrote a book named ‘Bachelor Dad’ which includes interesting, unheard stories of his life and career. However, that isn’t the focus of Bachelor Dad. The book, published by Penguin Random House India, is an account of how his son Laksshya came into his life and changed it forever.

ALSO READ: PICS: Tiger Shroff, in light green shirt, poses with paps at the airport as he leaves for Abu Dhabi

