Tusshar Kapoor in a dhoti & Ekta Kapoor’s son posing adorably sums up their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

It is that time of the year again when everyone is prepping up to welcome Lord Ganesh in their homes. Like many other Bollywood celebs, even Tusshar Kapoor and his sister Ekta Kapoor welcomed Bappa into their homes. Both the brother-sister duo took to their Instagram handle to post pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and it is everything adorable and spiritual.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tusshar Kapoor posted a couple of pics from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with his son. Tusshar can be seen wearing a dhoti as he posed with his son who is wearing a nice yellow coloured kurta and posing in front of their beautiful Ganapati idol. In the next two pictures, we can see Tusshar prepping for the pooja as his son stares at him. Sharing these pictures, Tusshar wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the Blessings of Lord Ganesha Always be Upon You in the resilience to steer clear of these challenging times!”

Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor too shared some cute pictures of her son Ravie posing in front of their Ganesha idol. The Ganapati idol was decorated beautifully in Ekta’s pictures and her son Ravie looked down as he did not seem to be interested in posing. Sharing these pictures Ekta wrote, “GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA!!! To new beginnings n THE GOD OF PROSPERITY …. Bless us all AUM GANPATAY NAMHA.”

Check it out:

Currently, Ekta Kapoor has grabbed all the attention as two of her popular shows Pavitra Rishta and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have made a comeback on television and fans have reportedly received both these shows with open arms.

