Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani enjoy festivities at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party; Inside Pics

The Diwali bashes have kickstarted and festive celebrations are officially in order. On the first day of the Diwali festival, i.e Dhanteras, producer and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali bash. On Tuesday night, several actors stepped out to attend the Diwali bash including Salman Khan, lulia Vantur, Ekta Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

The stars stepped out in their ethnic best. Tusshar Kapoor was one of them and the actor even took to social media to share some fun inside photos from the party. In the pictures, Tusshar can be seen posing with sister Ekta Kapoor and the host Ramesh Taurani. Dressed in a beige kurta set, Tusshar looks all things smart.

The Golmaal actor also snapped a selfie with Aftab Shivdasani. Sharing the photos on social media, Tusshar captioned it, "And it’s time for the #diwalishenanigans #diwalimarathon thank you @rameshtaurani #seasonsgreetings #Diwali #festivevibes #love #joy #peace #friends #family outfit: @millionairebombay @sagar_stylist."

Take a look at his post below:

For Ramesh Taurani's party, Salman Khan looked dapper in black. Complementing his look rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur opted for a black and white saree. While doing so, she shelled out major retro look goals by bringing back the polka dot trend.

Click the link below to see Salman and lulia's photos from the Diwali bash.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is a total cowboy, Iulia Vantur stuns in polka dot saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS