Tusshar Kapoor finds alone time with son ‘fulfilling’: I didn’t felt bored in the lockdown, as he was with me

Tusshar Kapoor has recently completed 20 years in showbusiness. The actor started out with a very well-received first film called ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ and went onto achieve tremendous success and acclaim with films like Golmaal and Shootout at Lokhandwala. As the years passed by, Tusshar donned many hats and went onto produce films as well with one of the latest being starrer ‘Laxmii’. Recently he sat down for a chat with ETimes and spoke candidly about the relationship he shares with his son Laksshya and the lovely time he had with him during the work from home.

Speaking about spending the days with his son considering the work from home period, he said, “With work from home, it's very hectic, but my personal time with my son is very fulfilling, very enjoyable. I didn’t felt bored in the lockdown, as he was with me and that's the best part about parenting.” Tusshar also spoke about being a single parent and said, “I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well.”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Tusshar said his next one will be ‘Marrich’, which is a film “that I've activated and produced” which is a dark thriller and a murder mystery about a double murder that happens in Mumbai. “I hope people like this new space that I've tried to make a film out of, so fingers crossed for that,” said Tusshar.

