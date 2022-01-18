Tusshar Kapoor reveals how dad Jeetendra, mum Shobha reacted when he first told them about becoming a dad.

Tusshar Kapoor took fans by surprise a few years ago when he announced that he had welcomed a son and was officially a father. The actor has been a single parent since five years when he welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor. In a recent chat with ETimes, Tusshar opened up about the first reaction of his parents when he told them about that he was going to become a dad. For the unversed, Tusshar became a father via surrogacy in 2016.

Revealing his mum Shobha Kapoor's reaction, he said, "She was a bit surprised. She was a bit shocked. She said that they are with me in the decision if I am ready to take the responsibility. She said- as grandparents Dad and she will help me but it's me who has to be clear about my journey ahead. So thankfully, there was no objection."

As for his father Jeetendra, Tusshar revealed that the veteran actor was cool about it. "I wondered if he would wonder that I was doing something wrong or on how it will all happen. But he was very cool about it," the Golmaal actor revealed. Sister Ekta Kapoor had told Tusshar that he has guts to take the decision of being a single parent.

Elaborating on Ekta's reaction, Tusshar said, "She didn't say it in the sense that I have done something shocking. After Laksshya was born and I was about to announce, she said that my decision would show a way to others. That's the context in which she said that I have guts. Many people want to become a single parent but they are scared. But no, I didn't do it with any intention of breaking any path or becoming a trail-blazer."

ALSO READ: I am open to the idea of love: Tushar Kapoor on getting support from Ekta Kapoor, his new book launch & more