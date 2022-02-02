Tusshar Kapoor says it's high time for society to look at single fatherhood differently

Actor-Producer Tusshar Kapoor, who is gearing up to release his book titled 'Bachelor Dad', on his journey of single parenthood, says that it is high time for our society to look at single fatherhood differently, away from its earlier pre-conceived notion.

He told IANS: "One of the reasons I wrote this book is, while single motherhood is celebrated and rightfully so, thinking that a single man cannot be a good father and raise a child properly is wrong."

"Nurturing a child emotionally and providing every need so that they can grow up as a happy child is very universal. I am saying it from my experience and that is why I thought it will open the doors to many who are thinking of single fatherhood."

The offer to write the book came from the publication house -- Penguin Random House India.

Tushaar says penning down thoughts in the form of a book is quite a different experience as opposed to bringing life to a written material through acting that he has done in movies.

He shared, "Firstly writing is time-consuming and also my journey as a father is still on, so how to share everything from the ocean of emotions was a little challenging. I sat down and was constantly going back and forth to how to put everything on paper."

"When I decided to have my child, there were a series of thoughts in my mind because I have never done it before."

He continued: "On one hand, I do not want to compromise on my life only for the child but I also wanted to be part of every milestone of the child...his first smile, first walk everything. So, time management and how I still can give equal attention to my child as well as to my work was a question. But I think I am managing it well now."

Tusshar is the brother of celebrated TV producer Ekta Kapoor and he appeared in several Bollywood films like 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Golmaal', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Shor in the City' and 'Laxmii'.

He became a single father of Laksshya Kapoor in 2016 through IVF.

"So, what is the most fulfilling part of becoming a father?"

"An emotional shift happened within me when I took my newborn first time in my arms. It really is unexplainable to put it in words. And there is no room for emotional loneliness and a huge sense of feeling content happened when Laksshya happened to me."

"My boy is quite naughty at times but I like that too! Children should be like that. Now I understand that work from home could be challenging when during the lockdown, I had a video call and my boy will seek my attention, randomly come and sit on my lap and he is so cute that I can't say no but work is also important."

"So yes, a constant learning on how to balance life, is something single fatherhood taught me!" Tusshar signed off.

The book 'Bachelor Dad' is likely to release on February 12.

