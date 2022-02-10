Tusshar Kapoor on single parenting: Laksshya understands there are all types of families today

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor made headlines when he decided to opt for surrogacy and became a single father to his son Laksshya. The actor has now documented his story in the book The Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More. In a recent interview, Tusshar opened up about his equation with his son and called him a 'happy child'.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tusshar said that his six-year-old is comfortable in his family setting. “I have always been very honest about the fact that I became a single parent, I brought my son home after I announced it. And I have been honest about it with Laksshya as well. No one has asked any (difficult) question to me or my son. He is a happy child because I have shared with him that there are all types of families today. There is not one kind of family. And he understands that,” he said.

Tusshar added that in the future if Laksshya has any questions regarding the family, he'll always be very open to him. And he is confident that Laksshya will be fine with it as he’s very comfortable with his family setting and knows that he belongs to a family, where there is a dad, a bua, and a grandmother who gives him as much love as any other mother would give him. “He doesn’t have any conflicting thoughts about his truth in his mind at all, which is because I have been very open with him,” he added.

For those unaware, the Golmaal actor embraced fatherhood in 2016. He welcomed Laksshya through IVF.

