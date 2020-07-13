  1. Home
  2. entertainment

TV actress Helly Shah is hesitant to shoot amidst the rising pandemic

Television actress Helly Shah, who has started shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan", says she does feel nervous going back on the sets amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
1376 reads Mumbai
News,Helly Shah,COVID19TV actress Helly Shah is hesitant to shoot amidst the rising pandemic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Is Helly nervous going back to shoot? "Yes I am, because I feel the situation he aisi hai (is such) that there has to be some amount of nervousness and fear. You shouldn't take the situation lightly because if you do then you won't take the precautions," Helly told IANS.

She pointed out: "As an actor I wouldn't be wearing the mask the whole day, and I'll have so many people around and have people coming into my room. So, yeah I am nervous and have that little bit of fear inside me," she added.

Talking about precautions, Helly is doing everything she can do.

"From food to water to everything -- I carry everything that I may need on set. Every single thing. When I come back home I make sure everything is cleaned properly. On set at regular intervals, I keep sanitising -- personally at times and also with the help of production," she said.

"I make sure I eat things that are good for my immunity because right now it is important that I have good immunity. I know I fall sick quick, so I keep precautions in mind," she added, about shooting for the Colors show that starts airing from Monday.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement