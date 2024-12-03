TVF's Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia ties the knot with girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma; see dreamy PICS from their pheras
Naveen Kasturia of the Aspirants fame recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma and shared beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony.
Wedding season is currently on in India. Naveen Kasturia, who has received a lot of acclaim for his role in TVF’s Aspirants, tied the knot with his girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma. The actor shared dreamy pictures from their pheras during the wedding ceremony and the couple truly looked made for each other.
Today, December 3, 2024, Naveen Kasturia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his beautiful day wedding with Shubhanjali Sharma. In the first photo, the actor was seen filling his bride’s hairline with sindoor. The second picture captured their pheras.
Talking about their outfits, Naveen donned an ivory sherwani with a multi-layered pearl necklace. A rust colored shawl was draped over him. Shubhanjali looked stunning in a rust lehenga and exquisite jewelry which consisted of a detailed neckpiece, matha patti, maang tikka, and a nath. She was adorned with a red chooda and kaleeras. Her dupatta was draped over her head and she wore her hair in a bun.
The couple was seen wearing jaimalas made with pink flowers.
In the caption, Naveen wrote, “Chat mangni pat byaah!” Have a look at the post!
The comments section of the post was filled with love and wishes from fans and celebrities. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shilpa Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Kumaar and others congratulated the newlyweds.
A fan hilariously referred to Naveen’s show Aspirants, saying, “Abhilash finally moving on from dhairya,” while another wrote, “Collector Saab ki shaadi ho hi gyi.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.
Actor Amol Parashar, known for projects like TV Tripling and Sardar Udham, also posted glimpses from the couple’s wedding festivities. He captioned the post, “Congratulations @naveenkasturia @shubhanjalisharma. What a warm and fun beginning to a beautiful journey! Love and hugs.”
Pinkvilla wishes Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali Sharma a very happy married life!
