Twinkle Khanna on Aarav’s 18th birthday: Missing the little boy you were; So proud of the man you’ve become
Twinkle Khanna has been an avid social media user who never fails to make heads turn with her interesting posts on social media platforms. While her quirky posts are a rage among the audience, she also shares a glimpse of her happy family moments with her fans. Days after she shared an adorable post for husband Akshay Kumar's birthday with a picture from their celebration, Twinkle is once again making headlines for another birthday post and this time it is for her son Aarav.
It is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav's 18th birthday today. And while the celeb parents made sure to make his birthday special in their own way, the Barsaat actress went on to pen a heartwarming post for her son and it will make you go aww. Twinkle a posted a picture from Aarav’s 18th birthday celebration featuring Akshay and daughter Nitara and each one of them was seen sporting a moustache look. In the caption, the actress spoke about what all she has learnt from her son which has been about optimism and kindness.
Furthermore, she switched on her desi mom avatar and wrote about her feelings about missing her little boy as Aarav grows up into a man. "All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali," she added.
Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post for son Aarav:
Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers
