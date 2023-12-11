Twinkle Khanna admits having ‘existential crisis’ on thought of turning 50; reveals her antidote
Recently, Twinkle Khanna opened up on her views about aging and spoke how how she faced 'existential crisis' on the thought of turning 50. She also revealed what made her feel better.
Twinkle Khanna is one of the most profound personalities in Bollywood. Following the family legacy, she had a relatively short stint in acting and later turned to writing. She has been swooning the audience with her delightful wit and humor in her writings. The 48-year-old is often seen slaying in both film and real life. Nonetheless, recently, she admitted having an ‘existential crisis’ at the thought of turning 50.
Twinkle Khanna talks about her experience of thought on turning 50
In her latest column in The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna spoke her heart out on the concept of aging. She went on to admit that a routine blood test surprised her with the results of her testosterone dipping to zero. She recalled her youthful days and admitted being high on energy on such a level in the 90s that she would often make jokes like, ‘I am more of a man than most men I meet, and with the ba**s as well.’ Now, I was left with low energy and a few leftover jokes,” she shared.
According to her, since she didn’t want to face reality, she ignored the fact that her ‘big birthday’ was around the corner. However, that didn’t work. Thus, she started ‘pre-empting it’ by telling people that she was 50. She then recalled how her daughter once corrected her, stating, “‘No, Mama you are still 49.’”
The actress wrote, “I was clearly having an existential crisis because I sat with a calculator one evening and created a rough timeline. If I lived to a decent 85, I had to first subtract the 50 years that I had already spent. Then I had to multiply 8 hours a day into 365 days into the approximate 35 years left, because that’s the time I would spend sleeping, and then minus that sum from my timeline, which left me with a mere 24 years of living ahead.”
She continues sharing, “I only felt better when I recalled a famous dialogue recited by someone whose eyes crinkled just like mine: ‘Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi.’”
Furthermore, the actress stated that the anxiety around turning 50 was something she contemplated a lot about and realized that it is more difficult for women to age because of the value placed on their appearance. However, for men, their self-esteem and power are not limited to ‘tight skin and pouty lips’.
