Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Did you know the former actress made genetics list of hubby Akshay Kumar's family before marriage? The reason is savage

Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs. Funnybones by her fans, has an upfront personality. She is witty and unique and has a unique perspective on life, as seen in her social media posts and interviews. As the former actress turns a year older, let's recall when the actress admitted she made a genetic list of her husband before their marriage to know whether they had strong genes.

Twinkle Khanna appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 5 with her husband, Akshay Kumar, in 2016. During their conversation, the couple made an interesting revelation. Khanna shared that she took a pragmatic step during her courtship period with her. She admitted that she had prepared a complete chart depicting her background check on Akshay's family's health history.

The Mela actress explained that she did it for logical reasons, as kids were the primary reason for getting married. Consequently, she wanted to know about his family's diseases and key traits.

Twinkle explained, "The reason you get married is primarily to have children. So, you are introducing this genetic strain into your family line. I wanted to know what diseases run in his family. At what age did his uncles lose their hair? What did Kanchan chachi die of?”

Her confession left the show's host and her friend Karan Johar in splits. On the other hand, her husband was shocked and amused about it. Keeping aside the fun, he acknowledged that she took an important logical step to ensure their family had good health.

Karan continued to ask her if the Khel Khel Mein actor's family passed her test and met her expectations. In her relay, the best-selling author humorously quipped that they had passed the test and that most were alive.

Twinkle is the daughter of superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She debuted with Bobby Deol's career Barsaat by Dharmendra at 21 in 1995. She went on to do a few films, and her last film was released in 2001.