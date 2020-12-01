  1. Home
Twinkle Khanna brushing her daughter Nitara's 'immaculately' groomed hair is every mom ever; See PHOTO

Twinkle Khanna has shared an amazing photo with her daughter Nitara and every mother will relate to it. Take a look at her post.
If there’s one star wife who is constantly giving us a glimpse of her motherly duties, it is Twinkle Khanna. The stunning actress, who enjoys a loyal fan base on social media, leaves no chance to amaze us with her quirky posts. From dropping her stunning pictures to giving a sneak peek into her family life, she has been a true blue social media queen. Going by her recent post, it is evident that she diligently does her duties as a mother. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mela actress shared an adorable picture with daughter Nitara and every mother will relate to it. In the photo, the star wife can be seen combing her daughter’s hair, while shelling out some major mother-daughter goals.  Alongside it, she wrote, “Being a mom often means brushing her immaculately groomed hair one last time when you are the one who needs to run a brush through your haystack desperately #MadAboutMissy.” Needless to say, Twinkle looked gorgeous in a suit. She looked on point with her hair let open.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Twinkle has been quite active on social media lately and drops pictures with her daughter. She had earlier shared a picture of her baby girl and in a caption, she talked about how she has been trying to get Nitara to change out of her favourite outfit. The Baarsat actress also unleashes her quirky side on her photo-sharing app. Previously, she had joked about her mother Dimple Kapadia’s culinary skills with a new post and said how she liked all her “mother’s performances, even when the latter pretended she could cook.”

