Twinkle Khanna bursts into laughter as she fails to mend her broken glasses & slippers with glue; Watch VIDEO

Twinkle Khanna has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen trying to mend a few items using a glue gun. Check out the video.

Twinkle Khanna continues to grab the limelight in the Bollywood film industry despite saying goodbye to films a long time ago. Her last appearance was in the popular film Mela co-starring and Faizal Khan. The former actress is happily married to and they are now are the doting parents of two children, Aarav and . Needless to say, Twinkle Khanna’s fan following has not faded a bit which is evident from her social media handles.

Recently, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle and somehow every one of us will be able to connect to it. She shows us a pair of broken glasses and torn off slippers which she has been trying to mend with the help of a glue gun. Seconds later, Twinkle breaks into laughter as she indirectly speaks of having messed up everything and not able to mend a single thing. She also writes, “I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally!”

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post below:

As mentioned above, the former actress has not lost her charm yet and continues to grab everyone’s attention either through her public appearances or frequent social media posts. Twinkle is often spotted with husband and kids while going for exotic vacations, dinner and movie dates. As of now, the entire family is obliging with the directives of the COVID-19 lockdown.

