Twinkle Khanna calls her daughter Nitara ‘Superhero’; Says ‘Kids give us hope through our toughest times’

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her daughter wearing a mask along with a thoughtful message on how kids help amid this tough time.
7878 reads Mumbai
Many states in India have announced lockdown to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus. This is the second year where people are locked inside their homes for the situation to get better. Celebrities are are trying to lift the spirit of fans by sharing motivational posts on social media. Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her satire, has shared a picture of her and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara and called her a superhero. She has also shared a post mentioning how children change things and help in surviving such situations. 

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes.”

In the picture, Nitara is seen wearing a white T-shirt with pink shorts. She is also wearing a mask while posing for the camera. She is standing in her balcony and is surrounded by plants.

Take a look here:

The actress always shares pictures of her daughter on her social media handles. Recently, she had even posted about 'perfectly imperfect parenting'. She had mentioned that parents should always fill their kids’ heads with ‘ideas, honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses’.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna shares her thoughts about 'perfectly imperfect parenting'; Posts a PIC with daughter Nitara

