Twinkle Khanna can’t stop gushing over her mom Dimple Kapadia in Tandav; Says former is good at what she does

Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover has released today. Meanwhile, check out Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to her mother’s performance in the political drama.

Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid social media user, leaves no chance to shower heaps of praises on her mother Dimple Kapadia. The star wife had earlier lauded her when her Hollywood sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet was released. The Barsaat actor had written in an Instagram post, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible.” And, Twinkle has yet again turned a cheerleader for her doting mother as she is proud of her brilliant stint in the recently released film Tandav.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mela star shared a clip from the film and wrote, “Mother is on a roll and is so bloody good at what she does:) #Tandav.” She also shared a few reviews of the political drama on her Twitter handle. While praising the film, Twinkle tweeted, “P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post below:

P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 15, 2021

On a related note, the 9-episode drama has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The series that premiered today on Amazon Prime Video gives a sneak peek into the dark underbelly of Indian politics. Besides, Dimple and , the show also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Anuup Sonii and others.

