Twinkle Khanna celebrates birthday with family; Brother Karan Kapadia shares glimpses from the celebration

Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has turned a year older today. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family at home. And while the Mela actor’s her fans and friends are pouring in birthday wishes on social media, Mrs Funnybones’s cousin Karan Kapadia took to his Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of Twinkle’s low key birthday bash. In one of the pictures, Twinkle can be seen cutting her birthday cakes in their living room.

In a video shared by Karan, the family had hosted a lunch for the birthday girl with a variety of Indian wishes. He has also shared pictures of three different varieties of birthday cakes from the birthday bash. The birthday girl was seen dressed in a cream coloured outfit with floral print and she looked resplendent on her special day. On the other hand, Karan has also posted a cute picture from the birthday celebration and showered birthday love on his sister Twinkle. He wrote, “Happppy birthdayyyy @twinklerkhanna, love youuuu” followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Twinkle’s hubby had also shared a beautiful picture with his darling wife as he penned a heartfelt birthday note for the birthday girl. In the picture, the power couple was seen gearing up for a cycle ride together. The Bachhan Pandey actor captioned the post as, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina.”

