Twinkle Khanna cheers her mother Dimple Kapadia on Twitter as Tenet releases in select countries

Author Twinkle Khanna is super proud of her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Dimple from the sets of her forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet.
Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna cheers her mother Dimple Kapadia on Twitter as Tenet releases in select countriesTwinkle Khanna cheers her mother Dimple Kapadia on Twitter as Tenet releases in select countries
"East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes," Twinkle wrote.

Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Dimple Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film's director Christopher Nolan.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.

"I'm so proud of you #tenet," Karan captioned the clip.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage".

It has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand.

