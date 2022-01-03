Twinkle Khanna chills on vacation by making Nitara read; Says ‘A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay’

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar along with their children are currently holidaying in the Maldives. They had travelled to the beach destination to celebrate New Year. The former actress and author has been sharing a lot of pictures from the vacation. Even Akshay has also sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. Today, Twinkle shared a picture in which she was seen spending time with daughter Nitara. But it was her caption which grabbed our attention. She revealed how to keep children busy even on vacay.

In the post, post, Twinkle wrote, “She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay! #Fing #davidwalliams.” In the picture, both are lying on a suspended net above the ocean and are reading a book.

One of the fans wrote, “I love the way u talk, u put your views n u being straight forward.” Another wrote, “I miss that questioning daughter she is in USA,I’m in India and she is turning 20 ,this year still has not stopped questioning, I get bored but still love to answer anything.”

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Twinkle had also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. Akshay Kumar shared a picture from their trip along with a romantic caption as, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar looks dapper in black as he gets papped with his family at the airport