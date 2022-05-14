Twinkle Khanna enjoys tasty food with Karan Johar after saying she can’t do Koffee with Karan again

Twinkle Khanna is unlike any other. The actress-turned-author knows how to take a joke on her self and definitely how to crack one. She always makes headlines with her witty captions and keeps her fans entertained. We daresay her Instagram profile is one of the funniest! We first saw her unapologetic, candid and hilarious side when she appeared on Koffee with Karan with husband Akshay Kumar. Talking about Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar is gearing up for the seventh season and fans absolutely can’t wait. Just a few days ago, Twinkle had hilariously written in a post that she cannot ‘Koffee with Karan’. Now after all that fun, she uploaded an adorable picture with KJo.

In the picture, Karan and Twinkle just looked super adorable. The two had huge grins on their faces. Moreover, she also added a happy picture with her cousin Karan Kapadia. Of course, Twinkle had the sweetest caption with this post. She wrote, “A Karan for dinner last night and a Karan for lunch this afternoon. If only there were a Karan that was just right for dessert :) Love you both @karankapadiaofficial and @karanjohar" The post was a hit as fans were just so happy to see two amazing people together.

Check Twinkle's post:

Meanwhile, coming back to her earlier post about Koffee with Karan, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of her sipping tea. In the picture, we could only see her twinkling eyes and her hair tied in roller pins. It is a monochrome picture and sharing this pic, Twinkle wrote, “Just rolling with it! On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all:) #behindthescenes #shootmenow.”

