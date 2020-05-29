Twinkle Khanna experiences ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ for the first time in 46 years & it makes her go ‘Mama Mia’

As Twinkle Khanna gets an opportunity to taste ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ for the first time, the actress can’t keep calm and shares her excitement on social media.

The ongoing lockdown, which has got us cooped in our houses for two months now in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, has come up with new experiences for people. While some have been busy introspecting themselves, many took it as an opportunity to take up a new hobby. However, for Twinkle Khanna, this pandemic and the subsequent lockdown came with a special opportunity as she got to experience her ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ for the first time in her life.

Yes! You read it right. Mrs Funny Bones, who is over the moon by this special gesture from her mother Dimple Kapadia, shared her excitement on social media and was going Mama Mia. The diva shared a picture of the food cooked by the veteran actress which happens to be a bowl of fried rice. In the caption, Twinkle wrote about how elated she is to have an experience of ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ for the first time. She wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post about ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’:

Recently, the renowned actress turned author also lauded her teenage son’s culinary skills and shared a picture of a chocolate brownie baked by Aarav. The proud mommy even called her son a future baker and wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment.”

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×